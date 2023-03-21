Featured product
The Central Oregon Golf Card is back! Each card is valid for one round of golf at participating venues, only $159 (plus $1 shipping fee) for 9 rounds of golf. A great deal for golfers and gifting (think Moms, Dads & Grads)!
Limited time offer, only 300 cards available. The cards sell out fast so get yours today! Please read restrictions thoroughly before ordering.
· Aspen Lakes Golf Club – Power cart rental required, $20 per player. Valid Su-Friafter 1 pm.
· Crooked River Ranch Golf Course – Power cart rental required, $14 per player. Valid Monday - Thursday After 11:30am & Friday - Sunday after 1pm.
· The Greens at Redmond - Power cart rental required, $13 per player. Valid daily after 11:30 am.
· Meadow Lakes Golf Course - Power cart rental required, $18 per player. Valid M-Th anytime, F-Su after 12 pm
· Old Back Nine Golf Course - Power cart rental required, $12 per player, per visit. Valid daily after 11 am. Two 9-Hole rounds or one 18-Hole round allowed.
· Quail Run Golf Course - Power cart rental required, $17 per player. Valid anytime.
· River's Edge - Power cart rental required $19 per player. Valid daily after 11am
· River's Edge Toptracer Range - One large bucket of balls with no restrictions
· Widgi Creek- Power cart rental required $20 per player. Valid M-Th after 1PM
· The Cigar Chapel -Buy 2, get 2 free*(of equal or lesser value)*Some cigars excluded.
Card expires at the close of each course's 2023 season (and Cigar Chapel 12/31/23).
Please allow up to 2 weeks for card delivery, card ships from Bend, OR. $1 shipping and handling charge added to all orders.
All sales final. This will appear on your billing statement as SP * KTVZ GOLF CARD.
Customer Support: Email for support or call 541-617-6210